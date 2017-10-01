Motorcyclist involved in crash on Mills Road in North Saanich Sunday afternoon

Police, fire and paramedics respond to a crash on Mills Road in North Saanich Sunday afternoon. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Police have blocked off Mills Road in North Saanich after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with another vehicle this afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m Sun., Oct. 1 police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to Mills Road near the entrance to the Fickle Fig farm market, after reports of a vehicle colliding with, or being hit by, a motorcycle. Details of the incident have not yet been made available by police.

At the scene, firefighters and paramedics were seen performing CPR on a person on the road, as police controlled the scene and began to interview witnesses and vehicle drivers in the area.

Lifesaving activity ceased shortly after the PNR arrived on the scene and a further cordon was established by the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

The damaged motorcycle remained at the side of Mills Road, and a portion of the road had been covered with a tarp.

Watch the News Review for further details as they become available.