Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

A motorcyclist has been killed in a two-vehicle collision on Millstream Road early this morning.

First responders were called to the scene near Stewart Mountain Road in the Highlands at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a SUV and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The area of Millstream Road, near Stewart Mountain Road, was closed to traffic until this afternoon but has now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 1-800-222-8477.