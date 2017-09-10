Motorcyle passengers taken to hospital after bike clipped by turning vehicle in Saanich

Douglas and Cloverdale intersection was closed for about an hour on Sunday

Saanich police officers work the scene of a crash Sunday early evening involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at Douglas Street and Cloverdale Avenue. Two people aboard the bike were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was rerouted for about an hour. Photo courtesy Sgt. Chris Horsley, Saanich Police

Two people were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries early Sunday evening after a left-turning vehicle clipped the rear of a motorcycle coming northbound through the intersection of Douglas Street and Cloverdale Avenue.

The incident happened about 6:45 p.m. Saanich Police Sgt. Chris Horsley said police know from witnesses that the light was yellow when the two collided.

“It’s a case of the vehicle turning left in the path of the motorbike,” he said. “It’s the witnesses and the light cycle that are most important for us right now … what we’re trying to determine was how long the light was yellow.”

Traffic on Douglas and Cloverdale was rerouted for about an hour as police and emergency responders worked at the scene. Police spoke to witnesses and Horsley said they may well have video surveillance from a nearby business that shows the incident unfolding.

He said the Motor Vehicle Act actually allows drivers who are turning left to clear the intersection when the light has turned red. Knowing that might have seen the driver wait till the motorcycle had passed through, he added.

