Motorist pays heavy price for tossing cigarette butt

The lit cigarette was tossed in front of officers and the driver was fined under the BC Wildlife Act.

If you toss a cigarette from your vehicle, be prepared to pay a heavy price, no butts about it.

West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube said an officer spotted a driver tossing a butt from his car right outside the detachment on Veterans Parkway Thursday. The vehicle was stopped and the driver indicated he wasn’t aware of the heightened concerns because of forest fires in the province.

Tossing a lit cigarette out the window is a bad idea. Even more so when a police car is right behind… $575 fine. #bcwildfire #seriously — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 13, 2017

Berube said after a short educational discussion, the driver was issued a $575 fine under the BC Wildlife Act.

This comes as hundreds of wildfires — many of them believed to be human caused — continue to burn in the BC Interior, and a brush fire along Sooke Road that destroyed one home earlier this week.

