Mount Doug picnickers leave ‘disgusting’ heap of waste

Every week, visitors leave major cleanup at Mount Douglas

Travis Paterson

News Staff

Colwood resident Stephanie Renton brought her kids on their first trip to Mount Douglas Pwark on Monday morning only to find a disturbing amount of trash had been left by the day’s previous park goers.

A staffer from Saanich Solid Waste Services staff was there with a garbage truck picking up a littered beside the park’s garbage can.

“It’s corn on the cob pieces, food and [a lot of] paper plates,” Renton said. “The [worker] said every Sunday there’s a pile of garbage left from a group of people that have a picnic there.”

In addition to food scraps the picknickers left empty food trays, disposable cutlery, boxes, plastic wraps, bags and more. The mess was made worse by crows and probably raccoons.

The Saanich staffer told Renton he’s hoping the photo will reach the user group so they’ll be more courteous next time, she added.

A mess like this is a drag for everyone, the staff, the users and could be a danger to the local wildlife that comb through it, said Eva Riccius, senior manager of parks.

“The clean up for this particular mess was started on Sunday, but the crew couldn’t fit it all in the truck.”

Saanich Parks sweeps the parks on Sundays and Mondays anyways as most garbage containers fill up over the weekend, Riccius added.

“It’s a good reminder to the public that parks are for everyone and other park users are impacted by a giant mess like this.”

The message is to use parks responsibly please, and if you generate a lot of garbage, please pack it out.

“Don’t leave bags by the garbage can. If it’s not fitting, it shouldn’t be left in the park.”

Riccius also added that it’s important the public call in to Saanich to let them know of incidents at parks such as this.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time, we appreciate it when residents can call us,” Riccius said.

Reports can be made to Saanich’s main line of 250-475-5522.

