Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Malahat

No one seriously injured when truck loses wheel; southbound traffic still backed up.

Another crash on the Malahat slowed long weekend traffic on Vancouver Island’s busiest stretch of highway.

The three-car crash happened early Monday afternoon near the south Shawnigan Lake turnoff and closed the entire highway for a brief period of time.

The accident was cleared at around 1 p.m., but due to traffic congestion, it’s still slow going southbound into Victoria.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, which began when a southbound truck lost a tire and swerved into oncoming traffic.

Other vehicles have broken down and been pulled to the side, which could be adding to traffic delays. Drive BC maps show heavy traffic from Bamberton to Shawnigan Lake.

Send your pics and vid to editor@vicnews.com or tag us on social media.