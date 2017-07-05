Multiple crashes slow Pat Bay Highway to standstill

Saanich Police say traffic not returning to normal.

Police are asking drivers to take alternative routes going northbound on the Pat Bay Highway just south of Sayward. Google Maps

UPDATE: The crash scenes are now clear and traffic is moving in both directions.

Saanich Police are at the scene of two significant but separate car crashes on the Pat Bay Highway between Haliburton Road and Sayward.

Traffic is slowed considerably going northbound and police are urging drivers to take alternative routes.

“As you can imagine, Pay Bay highway is backed up and we urge motorists to avoid the highway if they are attempting to travel north,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley.

Horsley suggets West Saanich or Cordova Bay road as alternative routes to travel north.

The first incident happed at the weigh scales by Elk Lake around 11 a.m. The second occured at 11:29 a.m. at Haliburton Road, which saw the air bags deployed.