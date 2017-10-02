MURDER TRIAL: Jury to hear closing arguments Monday in Victoria

Defence and Crown appeal to jury one last time before deliberation on Kaela Mehl’s fate

Defence lawyer Jeremy Mills and client Kaela Mehl stand outside the Victoria law courts on Blanshard Street. Closing arguments are expected Monday in Mehl’s first-degree murder trial i the death of her young daughter, Charlotte Cunningham. Mehl has pleaded not guilty to the charge. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

The Crown and defence lawyers in the first-degree murder trial of Victoria woman Kaela Mehl have one final opportunity to address the jury this afternoon.

On Monday morning jury members were called in just after 11 a.m., only to be told to come back later. Lawyers on both sides took Friday to address legal issues in the jury’s absence, but that process was not completed by Monday morning.

The jury returns at 1:30 p.m. today to hear the prosecutor and defence lawyers’ final arguments before being sequestered. They are tasked with determining whether Mehl, 34, deliberately and intentionally caused the death of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham on Sept. 16, 2015. Mehl, who has admitted to killing Charlotte by feeding her sleeping pills mixed in yogurt and smothering her, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

More to come.

