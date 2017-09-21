MURDER TRIAL: Mehl was suffering from a mental disorder when she killed her daughter, expert says

Forensic psychiatrist says Mehl may have killed her in attempts to protect her

Kaela Mehl stands outside the Victoria Law Courts Thursday morning holding hands with a friend. Mehl is on trial for the first degree murder of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte who died in September 2015. Mehl has plead not guilty to the charges. The trial continues. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Kaela Mehl had a mental disorder at the time she killed her daughter, most likely in an a misguided attempt to protect her, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe testified at the Victoria Law Courts this morning.

Jeremy Mills provided opening statements in Mehl’s defence, who is charged with first degree murder in the death of 18-month-old Charlotte Cunningham. Mehl caused Charlotte’s death by feeding her the sleeping pill Zopiclone mixed in yogurt and smothering her, before overdosing from a potentially fatal dose of Zopiclone herself.

“At the time Charlotte Cunningham died, Miss Mehl was in an abnormal mental state,” he testified. “I came to the opinion that at the time she did have a mental disorder.”

Altruistic filicide, Lohrasbe said, can happen when a person in a time of extraordinary distress, kills their child to protect them.

