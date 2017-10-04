Defence lawyer Jeremy Mills and client Kaela Mehl stand outside the Victoria law courts on Blanshard Street. Closing arguments were slated to happen Tuesday in Mehl’s first-degree murder trial in the death of her young daughter, Charlotte Cunningham. Mehl has pleaded not guilty to the charge. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)
MURDER TRIAL: Victoria mom pursues Not Criminally Responsible defence after first degree murder conviction
Kaela Mehl has been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of her young daughter Charlotte Cunningham
Kaela Mehl is pursuing the defence of not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder (NCR-MD) after she was convicted of first degree murder earlier today.
The four-man, eight-woman Victoria jury returned their unanimous verdict this morning after a three-week trial. Mehl was charged with first degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham. The judge is instructing the jury this afternoon on how to determine whether the NCR-MD defence applies in this case.
More to come.
lauren.boothby@vicnews.com
Read Victoria News’ previous coverage of the Kaela Mehl murder trial