Nanaimo RCMP arrest knife-wielding man near Beban Park

A Nanaimo man faces numerous charges after brandishing a knife and threatening police officers Thursday.

Two members of the Nanaimo Police Dog Service were training on Labieux and Leam roads when an officer recognized a man, Kym Arkell, 32, who had outstanding warrants, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

When an officer approached, Arkell pulled out a knife, threatened the officer and ran towards Altrusa playground at Beban Park and the officer pursued.

“At the Kinsmen Participark sign in Beban Park, Arkell turned and faced the officer with his knife out, and continued to threaten the officer and to cause himself harm,” said Cpl. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman said in the press release. “The second police dog service handler was able to get around the male, and knock him onto the ground while his attention was drawn by the first officer.

“The male would not drop the knife, and had it concealed under his body. He continued to refuse to follow the directions of the officers. As a result, further force was required to obtain the knife. Even after the knife was obtained, the male continued to resist the officers that were trying to arrest him. As a result of the arrest, the male suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.”

Arkell has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday (Aug. 28).