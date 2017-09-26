The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found pinned under her vehicle on Monterey Drive in Nanaimo at about 8 p.m. Thursday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo woman dies from injuries after being struck by own car

73-year-old was dragged under vehicle in her driveway on Monterey Drive last week

The woman who was struck and dragged by her own car last week has died.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found pinned under her vehicle on Monterey Drive in Nanaimo at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

“She was transferred after the accident to Victoria General Hospital, but unfortunately injuries proved too severe and she succumbed to them [Monday] evening,” said Barb McLintock, coroner, in an e-mail.

She said the coroners’ investigation is “in its very preliminary stages” and couldn’t provide further information about a cause of death or how the accident occurred.

