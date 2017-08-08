A little girl welcomes her father home following the return of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Winnipeg and Ottawa to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt following their deployment to the Info-Asia-Pacific on POSEIDON CUTLASS 17. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Navy ships return from overseas deployment
HMCS Winnipeg and Ottawa returned to Canada following deployment to Indo-Asia-Pacific trip, uniting loved ones and families at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.
Families lined up to welcome back the crews of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Winnipeg and Ottawa after they returned following a five-month deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific.
Two marriage proposals and many hugs and kisses highlighted the reuniting of families following a trip aimed at enhancing relationships with parter navies in the region.