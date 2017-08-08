Navy ships return from overseas deployment

HMCS Winnipeg and Ottawa returned to Canada following deployment to Indo-Asia-Pacific trip, uniting loved ones and families at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

A little girl welcomes her father home following the return of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Winnipeg and Ottawa to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt following their deployment to the Info-Asia-Pacific on POSEIDON CUTLASS 17. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Families lined up to welcome back the crews of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Winnipeg and Ottawa after they returned following a five-month deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

Two marriage proposals and many hugs and kisses highlighted the reuniting of families following a trip aimed at enhancing relationships with parter navies in the region.