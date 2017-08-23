New contractor to take over second phase of McKenzie interchange project

Construction on the $85 McKenzie interchange project will enter the second and final phase this fall. Black Press file photo

A new crew of workers will take on the second major phase of the $85 million McKenzie interchange project this fall.

Westpro Constructors has been awarded a $42.6-million contract and will pick up where Jacob Bros. leaves off.

Wednesday’s announcement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Westpro will lead the second and final construction contract for the project. The remaining work involves lowering the Trans-Canada Highway underneath McKenzie-Admirals, constructing the ramps, overpass, and new pedestrian-cyclist bridge over the highway.

Westpro is based out of the Lower Mainland where they have led similar projects such as the McCallum Road bridge and interchange with Highway 1 in Abbotsford, and four of the 12 Millenium Line Skytrain stations (Sperling/Burnaby Lake, Lake City Way, Production Way/University, and Braid Station).

“A tremendous amount of progress can be seen on-site and awarding the second contract is another milestone step towards completing this interchange project that will improve traffic flow in the Capital Regional District, reduce collisions, and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” said new Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena.

The Mckenzie interchange is expected to open by summer 2019, with final work through to that winter.

Challenging weather conditions from the surprising 2016-2017 winter required additional time to allow the fill to settle before subsequent construction activities can occur.

Construction delays have picked up in recent months though the most disruptive tasks have been done outside of peak traffic periods, usually overnight.

Follow www.drivebc.ca for traffic updates.

The total estimated cost of the Highway 1 Admirals Road/McKenzie interchange is $85 million, with the Government of Canada contributing up to $32,647,500 under the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component-National and Regional Projects and the Government of British Columbia funding the remaining $52,352,500.

