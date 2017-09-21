New motorcycle club riding in Langford

The Savages motorcycle club has moved into the old Devil’s Army clubhouse on Spencer Road in Langford. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A notorious hangout in Langford is housing a new crowd.

The Savages motorcycle club has set up shop at the former Devil’s Army clubhouse at 2775 Spencer Rd. and they’re attracting the attention of police in the province.

“They have been identified as a puppet club of the Hells Angels,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which targets gangs and organized crime.

She noted officers in the unit that specialize in outlaw motorcycle gangs have observed members of the Savages at recent events on the Island and Lower Mainland. “They’re obviously out there in public associating with the Hells Angels and they’re functioning as a club.”

Winpenny noted that the property is within the RCMP’s jurisdiction, and the unit is working with the West Shore RCMP.

“We are aware of them and we continue to gather surveillance,” she said. “We wish for the public to understand exactly who these people are, they are associating with the Hells Angels.”

The West Shore RCMP noted officers will respond accordingly if any alleged offences take place.

A handful of bikes were seen Thursday afternoon parked under a white tent inside the property’s black fence. An individual emerging from the building declined to comment at this time.

The site was originally renovated in 2015 with the intention of serving as a clubhouse to be used by a local chapter of the Devil’s Army, also believed to be affiliated with the Hells Angels. Despite backlash from the community and a handful of events during the past two years, the site has been relatively quiet.

In April full-patch members and prospects from the Nanaimo chapter of the Hells Angels arrived in Langford. They were joined by other chapters in the province, as well as Ontario and Quebec, to ride in memory of Sooke resident Michael Gregory Widner.

The 39-year-old’s death was labeled as a homicide.

