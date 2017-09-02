New sexualized violence policy implemented at UVic

A new sexualized violence policy implemented at the University of Victoria will focus on education and support. In a statement released Aug. 31, the university said the policy will be implemented “with a central resource office, widespread education and a shared commitment to make the campus free from all forms of sexualized violence.”

After more than a year of extensive consultations, research and deliberations over the Sexualized Violence Prevention and Response Policy, the university approved the policy and its related procedures this spring. A review of the previous policy was initiated in April 2016 by UVic president Jamie Cassels, who proposed that sexualized violence be addressed more directly and effectively. A diverse committee comprised of 21 staff, faculty, students and survivors of sexualized violence helped develop the new policy, which ensures that the university abides by its commitment to keeping the campus safe for students, faculty, staff and volunteers.

“The university is working hard to realize the expectations set out in the policy,” said Cassels. “We want every member of our community to be informed about the policy and the values it upholds, and to consider what each of us can do to contribute to an environment where consent and respect are fundamental principles and practices at UVic.”

The policy expects that the university “implement and actively promote education, awareness, prevention and training programs, in multiple formats and tailored to multiple audiences, that support survivors and those impacted by sexualized violence in a trauma-informed manner”; “communicate the support services and resources available to all members of the university community who may be directly or indirectly impacted by sexualized violence”; “support survivors and those impacted by sexualized violence, through academic, non-academic and other supports as required”; and “coordinate consistent, fair and transparent responses to sexualized violence disclosures and reports.”

All of this comes through Equity and Human Rights after it recently restructured and redefined staff roles and responsibilities. As a part of that restructuring, a sexualized resource office was created where all members of the university community can seek advice, access supports and disclose or make a report of a sexualized violence incident.

A newly hired sexualized violence education and prevention co-ordinator, Leah Shumka, is working with key university units across campus to coordinate education, prevention and response. Shumka is producing an easily understood overview of the policy, as well as a protocol for what a person should do if an incident on sexualized violence is disclosed to them.

“We are working on a comprehensive university-wide education and training strategy that will in turn be tailored to the needs of different groups on campus,” said Shumka. “As an initial piece, we are providing people with information about how to receive a disclosure, which is the process when someone tells someone else about an incidence of sexualized violence, very often as a means of accessing support. We all want campus community members to respond to a disclosure in a way that prioritizes their safety and dignity and provides them with options and choices in terms of support and how to proceed.”

Information about events being held for Sexual Violence Awareness Week can be found at uvic.ca/services/studentlife.

