New Victoria marina finally ready to open

Already over budget, organizers anticipate full completion in time for major regatta in May 2018.

Even though the new Victoria International Marina won’t officially welcome any high-priced yachts for another couple of weeks, media were given the opportunity for a sneak peak at the facility.

The marina is designed to offer moorage for up to 28 large yachts between 65 and 175 feet long. It will also offer a conference and meeting space for up to 100 guests and an exclusive restaurant.

Some of the 28 slips will be reserved for daily moorage, while others will be available for monthly or annual lease, including long-term tenants on a 40-year lease. The project’s price tag was initially expected to come in at $24 million, but has since ballooned up to roughly $35 million.

“From what I am hearing, there is a buzz within the luxury yacht community with regards to there being a luxury yacht marina on the West Coast of Canada,” said Steve Sinclair, Director of Operations for the marina.

“We are seeing that there is a definite need for this type of service and facility, one that meets the need for power and security that these vessels require.”

Construction is currently about 50 per cent complete and well on its way to being ready to host the 2018 Melges 24 World Championship sailing regatta next May.

The facility also hopes to demonstrate innovative new clean technologies, including a Tesla electric vehicle and charging station and electric golf cats for the docks. They’re also exploring solar window films and wall panel systems for power generation in their main operations building, and have set a goal of 90 per cent waste diversion — meaning only a small amount of the waste produced and collected on site will ever make its way to the landfill.