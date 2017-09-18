New Victoria West draft plan sees new urban village, densification, and public food production

The third urban village proposed will be located at Catherine/Edward Streets, as the Oceanic Market has become a community hub over the years. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

The City of Victoria is seeking feedback on the new draft of the Victoria West Neighbourhood Plan – which includes a new urban village, densification, and community gardens – to focus development and planning for the next 25 years.

Changes to urban villages – upgrading existing ones, and creating a new one at Catherine and Edward streets – form a significant part of the plan. Increasing available housing stock and businesses, legal suites in existing homes, and improvements to bike and pedestrian trails, and parks are proposed. The plan also calls for increased access to neighbourhood food, including adding edible landscaping at public greens along Catherine and Wilson streets, community orchards at Hereward and Triangle Parks, and requiring new community gardens at Tyee Co-op, Pioneer Co-op and Bayview Lands.

The city has conducted a series of open houses this month on the draft plan, which conclude this week.

Justine Semmens, president of the Victoria West Community Association, said the neighbours are curious to see how the plan unfolds. She likes the idea of community villages becoming a focus for development. She said an urban village for Catherine/Edward street makes sense, because the neighbourhood has already “organically” formed a community around Oceanic Market.

“If you talk to residents who’ve lived in Vic West their entire lives, they remember their parents shopping there 20 years ago; it’s been a focal point, a centre for the community,” Semmens said. The market was recently been purchased by a local resident who is turning the business into a high-end market.

“It’s not that there’s nothing there right now … there’s a kernel that just needs to be cared for and nurtured. It’s been a gathering point for a long time,” Semmens said.

Changes are also proposed for the existing Craigflower and Westside Villages.

The draft plan would see densification focused around these areas. Three- or four-storey apartment buildings along Craigflower Road and Skinner Street, heritage house conversions, townhomes, and “houseplexes” are some options. For Westside Village, the plan would allow buildings up to six-storeys for housing and business with street-facing shopfronts.

Semmens is interested to hear what the neighbours think about the densification proposals.

“My sense is that this is giving a mixed reaction from the community,” she said.

While reaction to the plan has largely been positive, Semmens said, she’d like to see more about traffic calming on side streets, including Dominion and Hereward roads, and Front, Catherine and Rothwell streets, which commuters are using more as thoroughfares.

“Talking to people that live on those streets – and I’ll be honest, I live on one of those streets – people are seeing more traffic,” she said.

The city is accepting feedback on the plan through next week, including an online survey until Sept. 25. More information on the plan can be found on the city’s Victoria West Neighbourhood Plan website.

Sept. 18 open houses happen at the Da Vinci Centre (195 Bay St.) from 6 to 8 p.m., and an area-specific pop-up in the parking lot of DaVinci Centre from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

