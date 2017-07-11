No charges for officer in connection with Beckett crash

The West Shore RCMP officer that was the subject of a police watchdog organization’s investigation will not be charged. (Gazette file photo)

The West Shore RCMP officer under investigation in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Const. Sarah Beckett will not be charged.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced today that no charges have been approved against the West Shore RCMP officer who attempted to stop Kenneth Jacob Fenton leading up to the fatal crash in the early morning hours of April 5, 2016.

After the officer attempted to stop the pickup being driven by Fenton for travelling without rear lights, Fenton entered the Goldstream Avenue and Peatt Road intersection, colliding with the marked police cruiser being driven by Beckett. She died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The crash was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). That investigation focused on the actions of the officer that attempted to stop Fenton prior to the crash. Earlier this year, the IIO submitted a report to Crown Counsel and the Prosecution Service.

The IIO submits a report to Crown for consideration of charges whenever an investigation determines that an officer may have committed an offence. However, that report does not make a recommendation on whether charges should be approved.

After reviewing that report, the B.C. Prosecution Service determine that the available evidence does not meet the charge assessment standard for approval of charges against the officer.

A clear statement explaining the reasons for this will be made public following the conclusion of proceedings relating to the crash. A judge is expected to deliver a sentence in Fenton’s case this Friday. Since that matter is still before the courts, B.C. Prosecution Service will not be releasing any more information at this time.

