No injuries reported in Sidney bus fire

Crews from the Sidney Fire Department work to extinguish an engine fire on a BC Transit bus Friday evening. Twitter photo

It was a close call for riders of a BC Transit bus when it caught fire last night in Sidney.

Fire Prevention Officer Darrin Blinko said the bus’ engine caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Initially passengers were onboard, but the transit operator successfully evacuated the bus quickly and no injuries were reported.

“In 20 years that I’ve been here at the fire department I’ve never seen a double decker bus catch on fire,” Blinko said. “It’s pretty unusual. It was a pretty intense fire.”

Blinko said heavy smoke conditions and nearby hydro lines made the operation challenging. Firefighters removed a top window to ventilate the upper level.

BC Transit said the vehicle has undergone significant damage and is still under investigation.

