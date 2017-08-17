B.C. family OK after terror attack in Barcelona

‘That could have been us 24 hours earlier’

A North Delta family walked through a popular tourist district of Barcelona one day before Thursday’s apparent terrorist attack.

News reports say at least 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a van rammed through crowds on Las Ramblas street, located in the heart of the Spanish city.

Authorities there are calling it a barbaric act of terror.

READ MORE: ISIS takes responsibility for Barcelona terror attack.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Cristina Graffi-Ahonen told friends that she and her family – husband Bill and two kids – are OK.

“We are fine but truly saddened by what has happened in Barcelona,” she posted. “The terrorist attack took place on a popular strip that we were on just yesterday. We are grateful to be back in Canada, however our hearts are aching for all the innocent victims. Peace and love to all of you.”

The family flew out of Barcelona on Thursday, hours before the attack.

They are currently in Montreal waiting for a connection flight home, Graffi-Ahonen told the Now-Leader.

Via Facebook Messenger, she sent a photo taken on Las Ramblas street on Tuesday afternoon.

“You can see the sea of people along this very popular tourist walkway,” she wrote. “It’s full of vendors as well…. I’m sure some of them are among the victims. Very sickening and disturbing. This very well could have been us 24 hours earlier. Happy to be back in Canada.”

Two suspects were arrested. Police later said the driver was still on the run, according to the Telegraph in Britain.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com