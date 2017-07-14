North Saanich looking for new fire recruits

North Saanich fire fighters show children from area schools how to use fire extinguishers during one of the department’s fire expos. The District is looking for a few good fire recruits this month. (Steven Heywood/News staff file photo)

North Saanich’s fire department is looking for new volunteer fire fighters.

The department began looking for new members this summer, following a few retirements earlier this year, says Fire Chief John Trelford.

“We’re not doing too bad,” he said in terms of overall numbers of volunteer fire fighters in North Saanich. “We’re now looking at building up our numbers.”

He’s hoping to be able to put together a recruiting class of six people. Applications, Trelford continued, have been good so far — with little advertising other than a couple banners out in the community. He said they’ve had as many as eight people in a class before, so they could take more if need be.

Once they compile people’s resume’s, Trelford said the department hosts an information session to explain to people the type of commitment they could be signing up for.

“Basically, you’ll be signing away every Tuesday night for the rest of your life,” he joked.

The information session is set for August 14 at the Wain Road fire hall with a tryout slated for August 16. Those chosen to move on to recruit training will begin that portion on September 5, Trelford explained.

The deadline for fire fighter applications to North Saanich is August 1.