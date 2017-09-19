UPDATED: Northbound lane closed on Malahat due to crash

Multi-vehicle crash on Langford section of the Trans-Canada Highway

One northbound lane on the Malahat is closed in Langford due to a multi-vehicle crash near Goldstream Provincial Park.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It is reported that the crash involves four vehicles and some of the occupants are injured. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays. There is no estimated time of reopening.

More to come.

