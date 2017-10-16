Oak Bay council meeting at a glance

Council preview for Oct 16: Bike lanes, Quarterly Financial Report, and music in the park.

District staff are prepared to brief Council tonight on the results of the options analysis phase of the Cadboro Bay bike lanes. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The Committee of the Whole council meeting begins tonight at 7 pm with a review of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission Minutes from Oct.4, 2017. The minutes, looking to be adopted, include approval of the Music in the Air event to raise public awareness of School District 61 music programs, that would see music performances by Oak Bay schools at Willows Park in May, 2018.

The Parks Commission minutes also include a playground inventory and discussion around future planning for playground upgrades. The Program, Parks and Physical Plant Report for September 2017 was presented and discussed.

After the review of Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission Minutes, council will look at the Oak Bay Quarterly Financial Report from Debbie Carter, Director of Financial Services.

A report on the Cadboro Bay Bike Lanes will follow. District staff will brief Council on the results of the options analysis phase and seek direction for the proposed project.

Land use applications will close out the meeting.

Find the agenda here.

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com