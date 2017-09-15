Oak Bay Fire Chief ‘arrested’ in Cops for Cancer fundraiser

Cockle planned ahead and posted more than $2,000 bail to stay on the job today

Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle was “arrested” today for excessive barbecue.

He admitted guilt, in the name of fun, and posted bail in support of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock that raises funds for those facing pediatric cancer.

Those participating are presented with a “warrant” and arrested at work. Cockle planned ahead and posted more than $2,000 bail ($500 from the Oak Bay Kiwanis) to stay on the job today.

He was among 38 people across the region expected to be “arrested” today for the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser.

Others “arrested” include View Royal Mayor David Screech, Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, Esquimalt Councillor Meagan Brame, Victoria Parole Office Area Director Rob Clark and Esquimalt Base Fire Chief Steve Mullen.

