Oak Bay firefighters kept busy with beach fires

Oak Bay Fire Rescue were kept busy in the last week dealing with numerous beach fires in different beaches around Oak Bay.

“We’ve had one a day for the last nine days,” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle, adding the nice weather has attracted lots of people to the beach both in the day and evenings, though the evenings is when the fires often take place.

He warned that even if the fire is put out on the surface, it can still continue burning underneath the sand. So far in the last few weeks, they’ve dealt with at least one beach fire every weekend.

“Weather’s good, and everybody’s going down to the beach doing their thing, but we just want to reiterate that beach fires are not allowed in Oak Bay or any of the municipalities in Victoria,” Cockle said. “With the risk that it is now, if we get some wind up and it gets blows it on-shore, it could be significantly dangerous.”

Given the lack of rain and continued westerly winds sucking the moisture out, all South Island municipalities remain on guard with an extreme fire hazard rating.

“In Oak Bay, all of our parks, all of the grass is right down to yellow now, and our parks are extremely volatile.”

Last week, a grass fire began in Anderson Hill Park, but was fortunately contained by residents and Oak Bay fire crews before it had a chance to expand.

Cockle said August will help as the dew point starts coming back (as days get shorter again and nights grow longer) which will help as far as bringing moisture back in the parks. Until that point though, he expects people to be responsible for their actions.

“The biggest message from us is that all residents and visitors to be very diligent when they’re in the parks, understanding that the risk is very high there,” he said, adding there is no smoking in the parks, and signs have been posted up to remind people as such.

With the next week looking even hotter and drier, Oak Bay Fire crews will be patrolling beaches in the evenings to make sure any potential fires are put out. While Cockle said the idea is to educate against beach fires right now, repeated offenders can face potential fines under the local bylaw.

To report a potential fire risk, please call Oak Bay Fire Rescue at 250-592-9121.

octavian.lacatusu@oakbaynews.com