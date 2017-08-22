Oak Bay Marina hosting open house this weekend

The parking lot near Turkey Head will be turned into an event come Saturday (Aug. 26)

The Oak Bay Marina is ready to celebrate 55 years in the Oak Bay community this Saturday (Aug. 26) by inviting everyone to its first-ever open house event, Our Home Port Open House.

The event, which will be on the Turkey Head Walkway at the Oak Bay Marina, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuing boating skills demonstrations, kids activities, a BBQ, live music entertainment, and demonstrations by local artists.

Overall, the idea is to meet the community at large, as well as create an opportunity for local residents to meet local businesses and fellow community members.

“Come down, enjoy the marina, meet some of our local community partners, the activities that they have to offer, such as Ocean River Sports, White Hall Rowing, and Oak Bay Sea Rescue,” said Oak Bay Marina’s Chief Operating Officer, Brook Castelsky, adding the goal was to maintain variety for people of all ages.

As such, there will be lots of activities for kids, including a large bouncy castle and some kids crafts, along with several local artists doing demonstrations, such as carving and painting, including Chris Paul, the artist behind the Salish Sea steel memorial at Turkey Head.

Proceeds from the BBQ will go towards Oak Bay Sea Rescue for the purchase of a new rescue vessel, and the Oak Bay Marina Restaurant will also host a special fundraising dinner for the organization once again on Sept. 14.

Catelsky pointed out that “the bulk” of the event will be on the Turkey Head side of the Oak Bay Marina parking lot, which will then connect down to the patio near the Oak Bay Marina restaurant overlooking the water.

Besides live music, the painted piano will also be relocated closer to the restaurant, featuring a local pianist.

Though the Marina has not done anything of this scale before, Catelsky is optimistic of the event’s overall reception.

“I see this growing in 2018, so we’ll take away the experience and see what that grows to. Going into next year, it may grow into two events, we’ll see,” he said.

octavian.lacatusu@oakbaynews.com