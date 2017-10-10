Oak Bay police briefs: Bike swiped, camera found, impaired driver suspended

Oak Bay police hope to locate the owner of some stolen property. They released an image of a Thai baht among the stolen times. The owner is asked to contact the department to describe other associated items. Contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.

Lost camera

Oak Bay seek public help finding a camera containing valuable memories. The camera was accidentally left in the men’s washroom at Willows Beach on Oct. 5. While the Panasonic digital camera is of relatively minor value, it belongs to an international student and contains priceless memories. Contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 with information.

Police seek coin owner

Oak Bay police hope to locate the owner of some stolen property. They released an image of a Thai baht among the stolen times. The owner is asked to contact the department to describe other associated items. Contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.

We have recovered some stolen times. If this coin is yours, pls contact us & describe the other associated items you're missing.#oakbay #yyj pic.twitter.com/yh1fDsSHQA — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) October 10, 2017

Rainy days are here

With the onset of fall, the Oak Bay Police urge motorists to slow their vehicle operating speed commensurate to weather and road conditions.

Parking lot hit and run

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a hit and run reported Oct. 3 between 2:15 and 2:45 p.m. in a parking lot on Musgrave Street. The victim vehicle was struck on the driver side front fender, hood and door and sustained significant damage. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of the suspect vehicle. Contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.

Girl’s bike stolen

Oak Bay Police received a report of a stolen blue and white CCM girl’s model 29ER bicycle with a rack on the back and a black and white seat from the 1700 block of Foul Bay Road. The bike is believed to have been taken Oct. 5 between 3 and 9 p.m..

90-day for impaired driver

Oak Bay Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Landsdowne Road and Shelbourne Street. The driver was found to be impaired by alcohol and was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition from driving and the vehicle was impounded.

Tools, tech swiped from unlocked vehicle

On Oct. 2, Oak Bay Police investigated the theft of a battery operated powerfist drill kit, stud finder and Bluetooth sun-visor cell phone receiver from an unlocked vehicle in the 3300 block of Westdowne Road, in Oak Bay.

