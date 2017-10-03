Oak Bay police chief in hospital after being hit by deer

Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties (left) and Chief Constable Andy Brinton are among the officers that take to the bikes with Oak Bay Police Department in a community-policing initiative. (Morgan Cross photo)

Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton is recovering in hospital after being hit by a deer Sunday (Oct. 1) morning.

Brinton was hit by a deer around 10:30 a.m. while off duty riding his bicycle on Salt Spring Island.

“I’ve spoken to Chief Brinton,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “He’s recovering in hospital and expected to make a full recovery.”

The deer ran out from a forested area along a paved road.

“He informed me that he was cycling at a moderate rate of speed when a deer suddenly charged out of the bushes and struck him,” Bernoties said. “I’m told it’s rutting season but I don’t know what, if any, effect that had on this deer’s behaviour.”

The impact was significant, knocking him from his bike and resulting in a broken clavicle and several broken ribs. He underwent surgery at a Victoria Hospital last night (Oct 2). He is expected to make a full recovery.

