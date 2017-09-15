Oak Bay police launch online community survey

As Oak Bay Police Department embarks on its next strategic plan they want to hear from the community.

The five-year plan expires come December and a key component to crafting the 2018-2022 document is public input.

“The idea behind this is it allows us to focus our energies and resources on areas the community has identified as being important,” said Chief Constable Andy Brinton. “The first step in this development process is a community survey.”

The online survey (surveymonkey.com/r/OBPDSurvey) targets residents and those who frequent Oak Bay.

“As the next couple of months unfold we’ll be targeting demographics a bit just so we have a good cross-section of the community,” Brinton said.

“This survey is going to give people an opportunity to talk about their impression of the Oak Bay police and areas of concern as far as crime types and public safety in general. Also it’s going to give you an opportunity to give us some suggestions of what maybe we could be doing better.”

They’ll consolidate information and host a town hall meeting in October to talk about the findings of the survey and continue to solicit information.

