ON THE AGENDA: Victoria City Council considers short term rental restrictions, cannabis retailers, 21-storey-towers

Bylaw restricting short term rentals is just one of the major items being considered by council

Council will discuss significant rezoning, zoning and bylaw changes at Thursday’s meetings. (Photo by Dawn Gibson/Victoria News)

A bylaw restricting short term rentals, the demolishing of a heritage-registered property, rezoning for cannabis retailers and zoning for new twin 21-storey-towers are on the agenda tomorrow as Victoria City Council returns from holidays.

Also of note is the public hearing on whether or not to turn the Harbour Towers Hotel and Suites into rental apartments.

Here’s what council will be discussing tomorrow at the committee of the whole and city council meetings:

Bylaw removing short term rentals from zoning use

Public hearing: Transform Harbour Towers Hotel and Suites into rental apartments

Public hearing: Rezoning 3031 Jackson Street to permit construction of ten townhouses

Rezoning application for seven cannabis retailers: Shadow Mountain, Urban Earth Med, Melt Town Dispensary, Lotusland Cannabis Club, and Weeds Social Club, Vancouver Island Compassion Society

Rezoning applications for two 21-storey towers at 848, 852-856 Yates Street and 849 Johnson Street

Demolition of a Heritage Registered property at 1525 Shasta Place

Transgender, Gender Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit Equity and Inclusion policy

Presentation: Need for additional shelter space downtown

2017 second quarter report

