One in custody following incident in Beacon Hill Park

Police respond to reports of a man allegedly brandishing a weapon Thursday.

One suspect has been taken into custody after police received reports of a man allegedly brandishing a weapon in Beacon Hill Park Thursday afternoon.

Our officers are off in Beacon Hill park investigating a report of a man who allegedly brandished a weapon. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 13, 2017

Officers responded to the call just after 2 p.m.

We've taken a suspect into custody in the weapon call, but it remains under investigation. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 13, 2017

The incident remains under investigation.

