One in custody following incident in Beacon Hill Park

One suspect has been taken into custody after police received reports of a man allegedly brandishing a weapon in Beacon Hill Park Thursday afternoon.
Our officers are off in Beacon Hill park investigating a report of a man who allegedly brandished a weapon.— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 13, 2017
Officers responded to the call just after 2 p.m.
We've taken a suspect into custody in the weapon call, but it remains under investigation.— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 13, 2017
The incident remains under investigation.