One treated for minor injuries after MVI at Sooke, Carran roads

Incident took place around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a motor vehicle incident at Sooke and Carran roads Wednesday morning.

According to the West Shore RCMP, a vehicle was turning left onto Carran Road from Sooke Road when it was struck on the passenger rear side by a vehicle travelling east on Sooke Road around 8 a.m.

One man was treated for a minor injuries, while the other two occupants were unharmed.

#MVI Sooke Rd at Carran Rd in @cityofcolwood. Expect possible delays in the area. #yyjtraffic #Westshore — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 30, 2017

The accident caused minor disruptions in the area.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com