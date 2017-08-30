One treated for minor injuries after MVI at Sooke, Carran roads

Two vehicles were involved in a motor vehicle incident at Sooke and Carran roads Wednesday morning.
According to the West Shore RCMP, a vehicle was turning left onto Carran Road from Sooke Road when it was struck on the passenger rear side by a vehicle travelling east on Sooke Road around 8 a.m.
One man was treated for a minor injuries, while the other two occupants were unharmed.
#MVI Sooke Rd at Carran Rd in @cityofcolwood. Expect possible delays in the area. #yyjtraffic #Westshore— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 30, 2017
The accident caused minor disruptions in the area.