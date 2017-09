Indigenous artist Lindsay Delaronde helped instruct the group during workshop sessions at Our Place community centre.

Art work created by members of the Our Place community were put on display at Victoria City Hall.

A group of six artists showcased their creations that were made during a series of 10 workshops with Indigenous Artist in Residence, Lindsay Delaronde.

Some of the art being showcased includes a range of mediums such as cornhusk dolls, medicine pouches, drawings, collage, silk-screen printing, clay and moccasins.

The work is being displayed in the Douglas Street foyer of City Hall.