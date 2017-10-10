Parking requirements may be relaxed for Victoria developers

Move aims to streamline development process, reflects less need for vehicle parking in urban centre

Proposed new off-street parking bylaws in Victoria are paving the way for fewer parking spots for residents of multi-family buildings.

A first draft of regulations was well received by councillors last week. In the works since February 2016, the new rules, among other things, aim to streamline the development process by reducing the City staff and applicant time required to deal with parking variance applications. An overarching effect could be densifying downtown and village centres, according to a staff report.

The proposed changes would lower the required number of spaces from a maximum of 1.45 spots for condominiums over 70 square metres (753 sq. ft.), to as low as 20 per cent of the total number of units in affordable housing complexes with units under 40 sq. m (430 sq. ft.). The regulations do not apply to public parking lots.

Mayor Lisa Helps seemed particularly happy with the recommendations. The current off-street parking bylaw hasn’t seen major updates since it was created over 30 years ago.

Although this is a bylaw about parking, Helps said her goal is to improve the housing market.

“Building parking is really expensive,” she said. “The more parking we require, the more expensive rental units and condos [are] … even affordable rental units. When we require a non-profit housing developer to put in a certain number of parking spots based on 1981 statistics, that increases the rent in the affordable housing units.

“The less parking spaces we mandate, the less cars there are and the less greenhouse gases are emitted.”

Parking spots for electric vehicles and bicycles, and accessible parking are other issues being considered by council.

Another proposed change was that front yard parking be allowed for single family dwellings and duplexes.

The public will have opportunity to comment at an open house on Nov. 21.

