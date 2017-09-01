Passenger assaults bus driver in Victoria

An unruly passenger was taken into custody by police after assaulting a transit operator Friday morning near Uptown Shopping Centre.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Route 50 Langford/Downtown via Goldstream bus, as it headed south toward downtown on Douglas Street next to Uptown Shopping Centre.

According to BC Transit, a passenger became unruly and the driver called for the assistance of a supervisor. The employees were able to get the man off the bus, but that’s when he assaulted them.

“Upon arrival Saanich Police found two BC Transit employees holding down the man who was intoxicated and yelling,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “Officers learned that the intoxicated man had boarded a BC Transit bus, refused to pay and then refused to leave the bus. The BC Transit driver contacted a supervisor who attended and spoke to the man.”

When the BC Transit supervisor explained to the man he would have to leave, the intoxicated man assaulted him. The two ended up on the ground, the transit driver stepped in and they held the man there until police arrived.

Both the driver and supervisor received minor injuries. Saanich Police took the man into custody.

In 2016, BC Transit recorded 45 employee assaults throughout the province, 21 of those occurring in Victoria. So far in 2017, there have been 30 assaults on transit staff, 15 of those in Victoria.

Anyone who witnessed the event is asked to contact Saanich Police.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Victoria man who is known to police and are recommending one charge of assault and one charge of obstructing police. He’ll appear in afternoon court on Sept. 1.

