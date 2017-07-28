Pat Bay Highway repaving underway

Most work will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and should wrap up in early fall

Crews are repaving approximately four kilometres of the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) in both directions between Vanalman Avenue and Haliburton Road.

Work is taking place at night when traffic volumes are low, generally from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with no construction on Sundays or statutory holidays. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will monitor traffic throughout the duration of the project to ensure any delays related to construction are minimal. The work schedule may change due to weather and other conditions, but the project is expected to be complete in early fall.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time and are reminded to obey traffic control personnel and construction speed limits, and watch for workers and highway message boards. For up-to-date traffic advisories, check: http://www.drivebc.ca/.