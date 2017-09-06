Peeping Tom sneaks GoPro into Beaver Lake outhouse

A women using an outhouse at Beaver Lake Park on Tuesday morning was shocked to discover she was not alone in the stall.

The women was with two friends when she visited the outhouse-style washroom at the parking lot of Beaver Lake just after 9 a.m.

While inside, she noticed a light coming from within the toilet stall.

“As she looked down she noticed a GoPro style camera with a bright light flashing up towards her,” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “The GoPro was attached to what appeared to be a selfie stick and also appeared to be coming from the washroom stall that backed onto hers.”

As the victim noticed the camera she screamed which alerted the other two women who were waiting outside the washroom. The women saw a suspect flee the stall and was last seen headed west on a trail towards Beaver Lake Road.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, five-foot-10 with an athletic build. He has short dark brown hair and looked clean cut with a possible beard. The suspect was wearing a green T-shirt, darker coloured shorts and running shoes.

“This is an extremely disturbing incident,” Leslie said. “Officers from our Patrol Division and our Canine Unit attended immediately and attempted to locate the suspect. The search was unsuccessful, however, officers from our Forensic Identification Section also attended and collected potential evidence from the scene.”

If you have any information about the suspect please contact the Saanich Police or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

reporter@saanichnews.com