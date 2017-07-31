Perfect day to swim 29km across the Salish Sea

Jill Yoneda recovers in an embrace with Mandy-Rae Krack on the boat launch of Clover Point. Travis Paterson/News Satff

At about 4:40 p.m. on Monday Saanich’s Jill Yoneda crawled up the Clover Point boat launch with every last bit of energy, exhausted from more than 10 hours of swimming 29.5 kilometres.

She swam until she hit land, but she couldn’t walk.

This might be my fav so far. It's a screen cap but it tells you what Yoneda went through. pic.twitter.com/xjuEWGGO3y — The Saan Man (@TravisAPaterson) August 1, 2017

Yoneda is the 12th known swimmer to make the crossing between the Washington State shore and Victoria.

“It’s a nice day for a swim,” stammered Yoneda, who was shivering from the effects of the cold water.

About 40 minutes later Susan Simmons became the 13th person to swim across the Juan de Fuca as she stepped on to the shore of Dallas Road where the beach meets the breakwater of Ogden Point.

Susan Simmons coming out of the water pic.twitter.com/derqkKMJHX — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 1, 2017

The geography of Simmons’ landing was ideal as she promptly made her way up for a beer at the Ogden Point Cafe.

A well deserved beer for the 8th person to cross the Juan de Fuca without a wetsuit pic.twitter.com/U1v03hjf1M — The Saan Man (@TravisAPaterson) August 1, 2017

“I’d really like a salad and a beer, maybe something local,” she told TV cameras as she stepped out of the ocean.

Simmons also joins the list as the eighth swimmer to make the crossing without a wetsuit.

Both women have overcome physical afflictions in their lives, Yoneda with 15 surgeries to date including titanium plates in her back and neck, and Simmons with multiple sclerosis.

The left at separate times from Dungeness Spit, a little west of Port Angeles, early on Monday morning.

More to come.