Pet python goes missing in Sooke

The brown, black and white ball python was last seen on Saturday afternoon

If you plan on going for a walk along in Sooke, you might want to watch your step.

The owner of a two-foot-long ball python is searching for his pet after it went missing three days ago.

Nick O’Gorman said his pet snake, Cinder, also known as Nugget, was last seen when he was cleaning her tank on Saturday. O’Gorman lives in a house on French Road North.

“She is only one-and-a-half feet long, so she’s still a baby,” said O’Gorman. “I have owned her since early February.”

“All of my friends have called her Nugget, as she would contently curl up in a 20-piece McDonald’s Chicken McNugget’s box.

The snake is brown with black spots that are outlined in white.

O’Gorman said if the snake got outside she will be looking for a warm place to hide.

Anyone who spots the snake can contact the Sooke News Mirror at 250-642-5752 or by email at editor@sookenewsmirror.com.