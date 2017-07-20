Photo released of suspects in armed robbery

Victoria Police say two men robbed a downtown jewelry store and escaped on a black motorcycle.

Police in Victoria have released a photo of the two suspects wanted in the brazen daylight robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Victoria on Wednesday.

The still-frame image, taken from a security camera in the area, shows two people — one wearing a white motorcycle helmet. The pair fled the scene on a black “sport model” motorcycle, according to police.

Thousands of people were downtown when the armed robbery took place at Paul Mara Fine Jewellers, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Two men, described as caucasian and carrying weapons, entered the store. They were wearing dark clothing and dark “construction style” safety vests with masks, police say.

Officers flooded the area but were unable to find the suspects and no arrests have been made at this time. The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Quadra Street near Courtenay Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654.

