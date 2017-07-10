PHOTOS: Wildfires engulf parts of B.C.

Thousands of hectares of B.C. burning, thousands of people evacuated and thousands of firefighters trying to gain control.

Meanwhile, the rest of Canada is watching from around the country.

On the ground level, local residents are banding together.

Here’s some of the photos from the communities being directly affected:

The fire has lots of air support including skimmers (pictured), filling out of Watson Lake and water bombers. Bob Grant photos. The fire has lots of air support including skimmers (pictured), filling out of Watson Lake and water bombers. Bob Grant photos.

Wildfire in Quesnel Saturday evening (Submitted by Chelsea Photography)

A view of the fire from south of 100 Mile House. Martina Dopf photo. A view of the fire from south of 100 Mile House. Martina Dopf photo.

Wildfire in Quesnel Saturday evening (Submitted by Chelsea Photography)

Marianne Rumbal took this photo on Friday of the Ashcroft.

Taken by Cache Creek resident Darlene Ambler at the Husky Gas station by as she was being evacuated on Friday.

Williams Lake resident Donna Ford sent this photograph from the airport on Friday.

Brooklyn and Bentley Banks, and Teagan and Payton Cranston of Princeton were running a lemonade stand to raise funds for fire evacuees. Similkameen Spotlight editor Andrea DeMeer said they solemnly handed her a cup of iced tea (which was delicious) and said: “You don’t need money,” as she didn’t have her wallet. “We are here to help people.”

Taken by 100 Mile Free Press editor Max Winkelman, as the Gustafsen fire continued to grow at a rapid pace on Friday.

In Little Fort on Saturday. “Turned the corner last night and saw this lighting up the skies,” Steven McKay. (Instagram - steven_Mckay3)

Williams Lake residents Diana Galisky and her mom Betty Rucker – who were evacuated from Spokin Lake Road Friday – were wearing masks given to them for free by Wholesale Club Sunday afternoon. “They also gave us candies for our soar throats,” Diana said. (Photo by Williams Lake reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski)

“We’re getting ready to help support those affected by the #bcwildfires. While the gymnasium is closed, the rest of the facility is open at this time for members’ use. Thanks to everybody for all they are doing to support those affected!” (Instagram - @charles_jago_nsc)

Ashcroft resident Jacob Aie made use of the cell charging station provided by Ken Gilpin on Saturday. In the absence of electricity, Ashcroft-Cache Creek editor Barbara Roden reported that Gilpin used a generator to provide his neighbours with a way to charge their cellphones.

Photo by Brett Gibbons in Williams Lake (@brettgibbons)

The sun, smoke and fire in Cache Creek and Ashcroft have turned everything hazy like a natural sepia. (Photo submitted by Andrea Bona‎) An aerial view of the fire over Chicoltin Sunday (Instagram - @Helicopterjim)