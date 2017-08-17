Pilot survives float plane crash on Comox Lake

A hard landing on Comox Lake Wednesday evening damaged a float plane, and could have been much more serious than it was.

The incident was captured on video by multiple sources, as boaters on the lake quickly rushed to the damaged plane.

The lone pilot had intended to land on the lake, but came in too hard and one of the pontoon floats came off. The pilot was able to extract himself from the float plane before it submerged.

Video by Beau Neilsen

