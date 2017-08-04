Plan ahead for your long weekend travel

High volume of traffic expected on ferries and area highways over the BC Day long weekend

If you’re planning to travel outside of Greater Victoria today by boat, plane or roadway there aren’t any delays as of yet. But that could change as long weekend travel volumes are expected to increase this afternoon.

B.C. Ferry services to and from the Island are running on time, with no waits.

Deborah Marshall, Executive Director of Public Affairs the BC Ferries says long weekend traffic started building up on Thursday and she doesn’t expect it to abate until Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s probably our busiest long weekend of the year,” she said.

Peak ferry travel times are this Saturday to the 1 p.m. sailing and on the Monday holiday, again up to the 1 p.m. sailing. Sunday is typically the quietest travel day during the long weekend period.

Marshall said they expect around 30,000 passengers and 8,000 vehicles over the long weekend — a 25 per cent jump in overall travel from normal weekends. She advises people to check the BC Ferries website and their Twitter account for the latest travel conditions.

She added people, whether they are walking on or have reservations, should plan to arrive early, to account for heavy long weekend traffic.

As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, traffic is flowing normally over the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

It looks like smooth sailing on the Malahat right now but we all know that could change quickly today… #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/bNIqGxkpzt — Goldstream News (@GoldstreamNews) August 4, 2017

But that wasn’t the case Thursday, as delays were reported before the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure could reopen a northbound lane that’s been closed for construction.

The security delay at the Victoria International Airport is estimated at zero to five minutes.

More to come.