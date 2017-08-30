Police believe there are more sex assault victims in Kootenays

Harry Charles Sadd of Victoria currently faces 23 counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault against young boys.

Police believe there are more victims of Harry Charles Sadd. The 70-year-old Victoria resident currently faces two dozen charges of indecent or sexual assault against young boys. So far 12 victims have come forward. (RCMP handout)

A Victoria man being investigated by police for historical sexual assaults on Vancouver Island may have more victims in the Nakusp/East Kootenay area of the province.

Harry Charles Sadd, 70, was first arrested in Victoria last August in connection with a series of alleged sexual assaults that are believed to have taken place in the 1960’s and 70’s.

That has now prompted Nakusp RCMP to canvas its community for the possibility and existence of other victims in the East Kootenays.

“Based on the Victoria Police Dept investigational findings, the Nakusp RCMP has reason to believe that there may be other individuals who currently or previously resided in Nakusp that may have been victimized by Sadd,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“Harry Charles Sadd resided in Nakusp in the mid-60s into the mid-70s and it is possible that he may have targeted young males in the Nakusp area. We would like for any individuals who may have been victimized by Sadd or holds information regarding other victims, to contact us.”

The former youth badminton coach has been previously convicted for sex assaults involving young men, according to Victoria Police, and they too believe there are other victims on Vancouver Island who have not yet come forward.

Sadd currently faces 23 counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. So far 12 victims have come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact their local police department.