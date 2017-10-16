Police briefs: Three bikes swiped at Oak Bay High

Cycling to school is so popular at Oak Bay High the ample covered racks aren’t enough to hold them all. Oak Bay Police are investigating three locked bikes taken last week from school grounds. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay Police Department is investigating a series of bike thefts at Oak Bay High. On Oct. 10, they received reports of two locked bicycles stolen from Oak Bay High. These include a blue Ghost men’s mountain bike, and a black men’s Davinci 12 speed mountain bike with new grips on the handlebars. A third bike was reported stolen from Oak Bay High on Oct. 12. It is described as a black ladies Raleigh road bike with a single red stripe along one bar. Oak Bay police ask anyone with information to contact them at 250-592-2424.

Driver issued 90-day suspension

On Oct. 13 the Oak Bay Police Department investigated a speeding vehicle on Bowker Avenue. A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition was served on the driver and the vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

