Police dog helps in arrest of three youth in North Saanich

Three youth are facing charges related to property theft after being arrested in North Saanich early this morning.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP report that the youth were caught with items allegedly stolen from vehicles parks in the Dean Park area of the community.

In a media release today, the RCMP say they were contacted by a resident at around 3 a.m. this morning (July 27), after seeing suspicious persons with flashlights near a vehicle. The witness believed the vehicle was being robbed.

Officers responded immediately and with the help of a Victoria Police Department police dog, located three youth. they were arrested without incident and the RCMP are recommending charges to the Crown.

Police remind people to keep the doors to their vehicles locked and all valuable removed from the vehicles. The RCMP stated there have been a lot of thefts from vehicles in the area and have increased patrols.

If you have been the victim of a similar crime recently, please contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 as some items located cannot be easily traced to owners, and further charges may arise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP