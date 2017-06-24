Police investigate pair of Gordon Head sexual assaults

Saanich Police are investigating a pair of sexual assaults in Gordon Head.

Police report at around midnight on June 11 two women in their 20s were walking in the 4000 block of Larchwood Drive. One of the women needed to urinate and stopped in an area near some bushes. As she knelt down an unknown man on a bike approached her, jumped off his bike and landed on her. While the victim was on the ground the man sexually assaulted her, quickly jumped back on his bike and rode away.

On June 23, just before 11:30 p.m. a group of four people were walking in the 4100 block of Torquay Drive. One of the women in the group needed to urinate and walked down a pathway for privacy. As she was knelt down an unknown man ran at her causing her to fall backwards. The suspect then stood overtop of her and sexually assaulted her. The victim yelled which alerted the rest of her group and the suspect ran away.

The description given by the victims is similar, however, it’s still unclear to investigators if the events involve the same suspect. The suspect is described as a white man between 18-25 years old with a thin build with short brown hair and also a thin face. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The bicycle, from the one incident, is described as dark grey or black road bike (10-speed style) with thin red rim tires.

“Officers from both our Patrol Division and Detective Division are investigating these sexual assaults.” said acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “We’re asking anyone that may know the suspect, or that has any additional information, to contact us.”

Saanich Police are reminding people when they’re walking late at night to walk in well lit areas and remain on the main sidewalks. It’s also safer to walk in groups and to not separate yourself from the group.

Anone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).