Police investigating after shots fired in Langford

Police are investigating after it was reported that shots were fired in Langford late Wednesday (Sept. 6).

The West Shore RCMP said they received multiple 911 calls at approximately 10:15 p.m. after what was believed to be gun shots were heard near the intersection of Orono Avenue and Jacklin Road.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being collected from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

“We don’t have any victims, or any information that would lead us to believe there are any,” said Const. Alex Bérubé. “Because of the nature of this investigation, we ask the public to be cautious and vigilant until we learn more about this incident.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

