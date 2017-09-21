Police looking for 95-year-old man who missed his bus on Island

Bill Sapsford had been visiting family in Ucluelet and purchased a bus ticket to Victoria

RCMP are looking for a 95-year-old whose bus arrived home without him.

Police received a report Wednesday night that Bill Sapsford was missing. He had been visiting family in Ucluelet and purchased a bus ticket to Victoria. The bus left the west coast of the Island that day at 1:40 p.m. and arrived in Victoria at 8 p.m., but Sapsford’s whereabouts are unknown.

He is Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, balding with grey hair and a grey beard, and uses a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call a local police detachment.